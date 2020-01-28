Firm told to start work on key road

A pedestrian walks past a dilapidated section of Njoro-Molo road on January 25, 2020. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard].

A contractor awarded a Sh333 million tender to repair the Njoro-Molo road has been given two weeks to start work.While visiting Molo town yesterday, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said they would not entertain any further delays, citing dwindling business activity in the area due to the poor state of the road. “As leaders we have been pushing for this road and the concerned agency has been given a two-week ultimatum within which the construction must begin,” said Kinyanjui. “Businesses in the area have negatively been affected due to poor transport. The number of matatus plying the route has drastically reduced. People now have to use longer routes. The contractor must recognise the significance of this road to our people,” said Kinyanjui.

SEE ALSO :The sweet and the sour in Nakuru city proposal

Besides linking potato farmers to various markets in Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi and Tanzania, the road also serves as the only alternative route for travellers using the Kisumu-Nakuru and Eldoret-Nakuru routes whenever the main highway is not usable due to traffic or accidents. Kerra Deputy Director Joseph Irungu explained that a contractor is supposed to commence construction one month after signing a contract. However, this is not the case, two months after Kerra awarded the contract.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.