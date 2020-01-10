Kenya earns Sh163.6 billion from tourism in 2019
SEE ALSO :Tour vehicles customisation comes of ageThe other entry points registered a decline most significantly the land borders at -12.69 per cent. “This is an indication that air connectivity will continue to be a major driver for the growth of international arrivals.”
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The drivers of tourism growth in 2019 include global online consumer campaigns on Google, online travel agencies such as Travel Zoo, on Aljazeera and CNN online and continuous digital consumer advertising campaigns on Expedia and Tripadvisor and social media and Google search. During the same period, the country also experienced political stability and sustained investment in security by the government.
SEE ALSO :How Kenya loses race for sports tourism billionsKenya has a variety of products, from beach holidays at the coast to Safaris in the Maasai Mara wildlife reserve, but it attracts fewer visitors than African competitors like South Africa due to frequent political upheavals and insurgent attacks. Between 2012 and 2015, visitor numbers and tourism earnings fell after a spate of attacks claimed by Somalia’s al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which wants Nairobi to pull its troops out of Somalia.
