Engineers urged to uphold integrity in their work

Engineers have been urged to uphold ethics in their work to curb the rising cases of buildings collapsing in the country.This amid rising concerns of widespread corruption in the sector that has been blamed for the questionable quality of several infrastructure projects. “The important aspects of governance are risks, technical matters, compliance, finance, human resource, audit and Information Communication Technology, and they should be upheld at every stage of whatever the engineers are doing,” said Senior Vice Chairman of the Association of Professional Societies in East Africa Felix Okatch. Mr Okatch made the remarks at the recent fifth-anniversary celebrations of the Engineers Board of Kenya in Nairobi. Chairman of the Uganda Engineers Registration Board Michael Odongo urged professionals to adhere to both county and national laws.

Engineers were also urged to embrace technology to keep up with changing industry trends.

