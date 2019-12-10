Airtel rolls out no-expiry data rates

Airtel MD Prasanta Das Sarma (right) explains the new products to Oscar Ogutu of Nokia Kenya in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Airtel Kenya has launched no-expiry data and call rates.The new offering will allow subscribers to spend as low as Sh1 for five megabytes of data (5MB) and make calls at Sh2 across all networks. It follows a similar move by rivals Safaricom in October after lawyer Adrian Kamotho sued telcos for irregularly depriving consumers of their unused data bundles. Airtel Managing Director Prasanta Das Sarma said yesterday that the offer mirrors changing consumer insights and trends.

“We are pleased to introduce the industry’s best no expiry rates for data and voice to all our customers. We have also revamped our amazing data bundles to cater for our heavy data users, by offering up to 100 per cent more data," he said. Mr Das Sarma expressed confidence that the new rates and revamped bundles will meet all the communication needs of Airtel’s customers even with as low airtime balance as Sh1. He noted that the telco was investing in their network with recent 4G rollout to make it stronger.

