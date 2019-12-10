Airtel rolls out no-expiry data rates
SEE ALSO :Airtel subscribers suffer network outage“We are pleased to introduce the industry’s best no expiry rates for data and voice to all our customers. We have also revamped our amazing data bundles to cater for our heavy data users, by offering up to 100 per cent more data," he said. Mr Das Sarma expressed confidence that the new rates and revamped bundles will meet all the communication needs of Airtel’s customers even with as low airtime balance as Sh1. He noted that the telco was investing in their network with recent 4G rollout to make it stronger.
