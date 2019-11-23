Tesla's cybertruck launch takes hit as 'shatterproof' windows crack

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stands in front of the cracked windows of company's first electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, after it was unveiled and a metal ball was thrown at the windows, in Los Angeles, California.

Tesla ‘shatterproof’ windows crack. Tesla Inc’s highly anticipated unveiling of its futuristic pickup truck suffered a setback after its “armoured glass” windows shattered during a demonstration.During the tightly choreographed unveiling of the Cybertruck to cheering fans on Thursday, Tesla boss Elon Musk had taken a stab at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new truck’s windows backfired.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.