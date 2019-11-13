Lesotho considers buying Kenyan tea
SEE ALSO :CBC will exacerbate economic inequality and burden parentsHe said they would in the future invite the management at Ngorongo to test their soil if it is viable for tea plantation.
Also, he said that the investment would create jobs for the youth. Gorongo Tea Factory General Manager George Mugo said they were excited that Lesotho government would be considering introducing Kenyan tea trade directly from the factory to Lesotho market without any intermediaries. “In collaboration with the Kenya intercontinental free trade market, we have discussed an open trading window where we can export both tea in bulk in value-added form”, He said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The tea will reach Lesotho while very fresh and the country will be able to sell it. Besides, he said Lesotho had the Potential as a new market niche.
SEE ALSO :Contaminated food linked to increasing cervical cancerKenya is the leading exporter of tea globally. Lesotho relies on tea from South Africa, which consists more of herbal tea. Prime Minister Motsoahae Thomas Thabane led the delegation for a three-day state visit.
