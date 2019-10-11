Engine failure linked to Silverstone plane crash

A Silverstone Airline Aircraft registration 5Y- IZO crash at Wilson Airport, Nairobi on 11/10/19. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Engine failure led to the crash of a plane owned by local airline Silverstone Air at Wilson Airport, a reports has revealed.The report by Aircraft Accident Investigations Department (AAID) indicates that the aircraft’s left engines experienced Interstage Turbine Temperature (ITT) fluctuation which forced the pilot to abort takeoff. ITT is the temperature of the exhaust gases between the high pressure and the low pressure turbines. The aircraft later hit the airport’s perimeter fence before going through an embankment and finally stopping after one of the wings hit a tree. “Investigations by AAID established mechanical problems that prompted the crew to abort the takeoff,” reads the report tabled before parliament's Transport Committee. The report was tabled yesterday after Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) ordered the suspension of operations of a fleet of aircrafts operated by Silverstone Air. KCAA yesterday grounded Silverstone Air’s Dash 8 fleet for seven days.

The airline experienced also another accident where one of its aircraft’s wheels feel off, causing a major scare for passengers. Two other airlines have also their operations suspended over safety concerns - Safe Air Company (SAC) and Adventure Aloft. SAC is an all-cargo operator while Adventure Aloft is a hot air balloon operator at Wilson.

