Pilots accuse KQ of running afoul aircraft maintenance laws
SEE ALSO :Uganda Airline launches commercial flights“Kalpa’s concerns on the crew concept procedure include the operation involving the release of aircraft without all sections of the technical logbook being filled, including flight certification. This is in direct contravention of Regulation 75 of the Civil Aviation (operation of Aircraft for Commercial Air Transport) Regulations, 2018,” said Kalpa in a letter to KQ management. The association directed its members to stop carrying out the procedures and instead let engineers handle their bit in clearing aircraft for take-off, which could portend another crisis for the airline that is already at loggerheads with the pilots over a disputed collective bargaining agreement. “With immediate effect, Kalpa members will no longer comply with the crew concept procedure,” said the lobby.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Kalpa members will only accept aircraft whose sections of the technical log page that required to be filled or endorsed are completed accordingly by dispatching engineer, as prescribed by the law.”
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.