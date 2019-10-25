Tuk tuk and matatu operators call truce over route

Tuk Tuk and Matatu operators clashed in Murang’a for more than six hours, paralysing businesses.They clashed over loading bays before the traffic police and Murang’a county government moved in to get a solution. The clash left scores injured before the authorities held a crisis meeting with the operators who have been fighting over control of Murang’a town, Mukuyu, Mumbi and Kiharu estate routes. The chaos started after matatu operators under MTS blocked the tuk tuks from operating on claims they were interfering with their designated passenger loading bay. The tuk tuk operators insisted that they were allowed by the county government to operate near their rivals. On Tuesday, there was clash between the operators that forced police to use tear gas to disperse them and business in the area was paralysed for hours. Two months ago a tuk tuk operator was stabbed as the fight over passengers took center stage.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Jackson Macharia a tuk tuk operator regretted challenges they have gone through owing to misunderstanding in the transport sector. Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria claimed to allocated them an operating place behind Maathai Supermarket when they approached him seeking for a solution. “Now the issues have been ironed out after the parties met and received a stand,” said Macharia. Murang’a Municipal Manager Jeremiah Kamau said this brought together the operators to end the differences. “As the municipal board after deliberations with other stakeholders found it wise if they were separated. It was decided to swap their stages to avert chaos in future,” said Kamau.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.