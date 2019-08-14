Kenya Forest Service to review fees and charges for forest resources

CCF Mr. Julius Kamau holding round table discussion with a team from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights led by the CEO Dr Bernard Mogesa.

: The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has embarked on a review process of fees and charges for forest resources.The project for KFS by Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) will inform more accurate and competitive pricing of forest goods and services. It will also support sustainable financing mechanisms to mitigate the high cost of managing forests for the provision of environmental services. Chief Conservator of Forest Mr Julius Kamau met Kippra Chief Executive Officer Dr Rose Ngugi over the matter on Tuesday.

“The meeting looked at reviewing fees and charges for forest resources. The output will inform more accurate and competitive pricing of forest goods and services,” says communication from Kenya Forest Service. Gatsby Africa who supports forest sectors in Africa to stimulate economic growth funds the project. The CCF also held a round table discussion with a team from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights led by the CEO Dr Bernard Mogesa. They resolved to accelerate the process of developing a programme to enhance promotion and protection of human rights through curriculum development, training and awareness creation among our officers to increase their competencies on human rights issues in forest conservation and management. “The CCF noted that the service as a duty bearer implements its programmes in human rights-based approach both for forest adjacent and downstream communities.”

