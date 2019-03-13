WhatsApp is banning some accounts without warning - find out if you are affected
SEE ALSO :WhatsApp limits message-sharing to five to curb fake newsThese include WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, which are altered versions of WhatsApp that allow users to add different themes or styles. "WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices," the company said. If you have been using one of these third-party apps, you can switch over to the official app without losing your chat history. Head over to WhatsApp's FAQ page for instructions on backing up your chat history before moving to the official WhatsApp app If you are using the official WhatsApp app and your account is banned, it is probably because you have violated WhatsApp's Terms of Service.
SEE ALSO :WhatsApp limits text forwards to five recipientsYou will receive the message: "Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help." If you think your account was banned by mistake, you can email the company and it will look into your case. The email address is [email protected] if you are using an Android phone, and if you are on iPhone its [email protected]