Nema receives application to electrify SGR

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 14:57, Updated November 26th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The process to electrify the Standard Gauge Railway is gathering momentum with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company now seeking environmental approvals to commence construction of power infrastructure for the line and result in a shift from diesel to electricity operated trains.

The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) said Ketraco had filed the Environmental Impact Assessment and was seeking approval to start the project. It will entail construction of 12 transmission lines and 14 substations. In addition to heralding the electric trains, the infrastructure is also expected to benefit industries along the railway line.

“The proponent, Ketraco, is proposing to construct 12 transmission lines and 14 substations for supply of high voltage power to the Nairobi-Mombasa SGR line and the economic belt along the railway line,” said NEMA in a public call for views on the project, which is expected to take 28 months.

“The proposed project will traverse five counties – Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Makueni and Machakos.”