survey
Delegates to root for ICT in procurement Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Nema receives application to electrify SGR

By Macharia Kamau | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 14:57, Updated November 26th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The process to electrify the Standard Gauge Railway is gathering momentum with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company now seeking environmental approvals to commence construction of power infrastructure for the line and result in a shift from diesel to electricity operated trains.

ALSO READ: SGR set to transport 8 million tonnes of cargo

The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) said Ketraco had filed the Environmental Impact Assessment and was seeking approval to start the project. It will entail construction of 12 transmission lines and 14 substations. In addition to heralding the electric trains, the infrastructure is also expected to benefit industries along the railway line.

“The proponent, Ketraco, is proposing to construct 12 transmission lines and 14 substations for supply of high voltage power to the Nairobi-Mombasa SGR line and the economic belt along the railway line,” said NEMA in a public call for views on the project, which is expected to take 28 months.

“The proposed project will traverse five counties – Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Makueni and Machakos.”

RELATED TOPICS:
NEMA
SGR
Ketraco

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

SGR scam tickets 'not sold at officially listed outlets'

SGR scam tickets 'not sold at officially listed outlets'

Sany descends on condemned building in Nairobi- Photos

Sany descends on condemned building in Nairobi- Photos

Destroy dam, not Apartments MPs tell authorities

Destroy dam, not Apartments MPs tell authorities

Blame game as raw sewage flows into rivers and streets

Blame game as raw sewage flows into rivers and streets




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited