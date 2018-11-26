Centum first-half profit up Sh2.39 billion

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 10:18, Updated November 26th 2018 at 10:25 GMT +3

Centum Investment CEO James Mworia

Centum Investment Co Plc said on Monday its first-half pretax profit surged 35 percent to Sh2.39 billion, aided by higher investments.

The firm, which invests in listed firms and private companies from beverage manufacturers, a commercial bank, publishing firm to property developers, said its investment income, for the period ended September, jumped to Sh4.09 billion from Sh2.25 billion.

Centum’s first-half pretax profit came in at Sh2.39 billion, compared with Sh1.77 billion in the same period a year ago.

During the first half, the company completed the sale of GenAfrica Asset Managers, which helped boosted income with a gain of Sh1.2 billion, Centum Investment said.

According to the company, its net asset value per share, a key measure of performance for investment firms, edged higher to Sh73.6 from Sh73.2 last year.