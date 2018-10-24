State row with cargo agents clogs ports

| Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 23:13 GMT +3

There seems to be no end in sight for the impasse between the Government and importers over enforcement of tough inspection rules at entry ports.

The stringent rules being overseen by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), have now led to delays in cargo clearance at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the port of Mombasa.

Consequently, importers are incurring huge freight and demurrage costs, especially at JKIA.

The rules require all imported goods to undergo mandatory testing by Kebs officials at the ports, even after they have undergone similar verification in their country of origin by Kebs-appointed agents and issued with a certificate of conformity.

The Nairobi branch chairman of the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa), Charles Kariuki said importers had to pay a daily demurrage charge of $15,000 (Sh1.5 million) when the goods are held at the ports.

He told The Standard that Kifwa officials made phone calls to Kebs Managing Director Bernard Nguyo last week and he had agreed to a meeting with the agents.

According to Mr Kariuki, the meeting, which lasted for three hours, resolved that the goods be cleared starting Monday - since they could not be released over the weekend when Kebs offices are closed.

But the goods had not been cleared by yesterday.

“The Kebs managing director was supportive and decided to hasten the clearance to save importers the enormous costs, and also to help clear the backlog of shipments currently held at JKIA,” said Kariuki.

“But come Monday the goods had not been cleared yet. Yesterday, they were still at the ports. Mr Nguyo said his agency first needed to agree with other State agencies such as Kenya Revenue Authority and the Anti-Counterfeit Agency on how the goods will be cleared. Now we are still waiting for communication from them.”

Since the scandal over the importation of sub-standard sugar, Kebs has embarked on a rigorous cargo inspection strategy, testing the quality of all cargo reaching Kenyan ports.

Before the scandal, Kebs would only test a handful of the goods.

The rest of the testing would be carried out by international firms appointed by Kebs in the countries of origin.