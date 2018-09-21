survey
Kenyans on twitter react to new tax law Next Story
Buzeki moves to block winding up of company over loan Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

World retail banking reports customers need banking applications on their mobile phones

By Valentine Kondo | Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 12:20, Updated September 21st 2018 at 12:49 GMT +3
Photo Courtesy

World Retail Banking report has shown that bank customers want their banks to provide applications on their mobile phones according to the recent report.

The report states, “Today’s customers seek on-demand service and expect banks to booth, anticipate and address their needs with precision and expertise”. It further suggested that the findings were prompted by competition from non-financial services and technologies.

ALSO READ: How local banks minted billions from mass firing of staff and going digital

Banks are now set to customize applications for their clients based on their want and urgency if the World Retail Banking Report is something to go by.

Focus now shifts on financial institutions to see whether any technological changes will be implemented to counter competitors who are believed to use convincing methods in accessing more clients through their mobile application services.

It is stated in the report that traditional banking is increasingly losing its grip as customers go for digital method of banking which they deem to be easy and simple.

The report further states that most customers have access to social media where they lodge their frustrations whenever they have a bad banking experience. This is believed to harm any financial institution mentioned and in turn play well for its competitors since they will adopt its shortcomings to deliver a better, simpler and satisfying service to these customers.

World Retail Banking (WRB) report from Capgemini  and Efma found that positive customer experience was low and suggested that banks should come up with ways of dealing with disruptions from competitors  in the market.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

 

 

ALSO READ: MPs uphold rate cap law, scrap interest on savings

RELATED TOPICS:
World Retail Banking
WRB
Banks
Efma
Capgemini

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Mid-tier banks post mixed results

Mid-tier banks post mixed results

Bank chief urges lawyers to protect local interests

Bank chief urges lawyers to protect local interests

Why banks could be biggest casualties in the property demolitions

Why banks could be biggest casualties in the property demolitions

How banks defy interest rate cap to rake in big profits

How banks defy interest rate cap to rake in big profits

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited