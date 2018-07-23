The Lord Erroll ranked among Africa’s best destination after winning nine World Luxury Restaurant Awards

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 15:21, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 17:13 GMT +3

Zahra Bahlewa Moi, The Lord Erroll chief executive officer receiving one of the Awards in Belfast. (Photo: The Lord Erroll)

The Lord Erroll Gourmet Restaurant has put Kenya on the list of destinations with top global luxury restaurants. This is after the restaurant won nine awards during the prestigious World Luxury Restaurant Awards, 2018.

The awards ceremony held in Belfast, Northern Ireland, at the Galgorm Resort and Spa on July 14, saw 200 luxury restaurants and hotels from 42 countries around the world competing for the prestigious awards. The Lord Erroll Gourmet service staff. The restaurant is popularly known as the home of High Tea. (Photo: The Lord Erroll)

Participating restaurants were judged and nominated based on their service excellence, culinary finesse, ambiance and superb dining experience. Other factors include brand, location, overall guest satisfaction from online reviews, services and facilities, design and menu.

The Lord Erroll kitchen staff pose for a photo with Chef Isaac Arunga (centre, with arms folded). (Photo: Lord Erroll)

"We are very excited by the recognition and we feel highly honoured by the World Luxury Restaurants Awards. The awards are setting benchmarks for quality, attention to detail, innovation and consistency. They also set the spotlight on what one can do once determined to achieve a certain goal," said Felix Matheka, Lord Erroll Operations Manager.

Top luxury restaurants

The awards had some of the world’s top luxury restaurants like France’s Le Grand that was voted the overall winner and Saudi Arabia’s Azzurro restaurant that won the most luxurious ambiance award.

The Lord Erroll restaurant won awards in the following categories:

1. Best in French cuisine - Africa

2. Most romantic atmosphere - Africa

3. Best luxury scenic setting - Africa

4. Best luxury family restaurant - Africa

5. Best gourmet cuisine - Africa

6. Best luxury theme restaurant - Africa

7. Most luxurious ambiance - East Africa

8. Best food styling and presentation in the region - East Africa

9. Best luxury interior design architecture - Kenya

Zahra Bahlewa Moi, The Lord Erroll chief executive officer said, The Lord Erroll family is elated and humbled to be voted ‘the best establishment’. “We see the awards as a sign of support and appreciation by our guests and the general public who voted for us. Awards of this stature demand a lot more in terms of standards thus setting the stage for continuous improvement. They encourage teamwork, boost confidence and inspire performance.” A sumptuous serving of the supreme of chicken three ways dish served at The Lord Erroll. (Photo: Lord Erroll)

She further thanked everyone who voted for The Lord Erroll restaurant. “Thank you for placing your trust and confidence in us; we couldn't have achieved this without you. With humility and gratitude, we dedicate these awards to you for your continued support. We will strive to serve you even better,” she said. The Lord Erroll is a fine dining restaurant that plays host to corporate meetings and bespoke events, also popularly known as the home of High Tea in Kenya. (Photo: Lord Erroll)

According to the organisers, the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, are aimed at highlighting special features of restaurants, thereby increasing competition globally and ultimately raising the level of food quality and the standards of service in the luxury restaurant industry. If you love seafood, you have to try this Norwegian salmon with beetroot risotto. (Photo: Lord Erroll)

Series of awards

In early 2018, The Lord Erroll was ranked second in the list of 14 Hot New Global Restaurants, 2018 by CNN Travel. In 2017, the restaurant received the Global Award in the Restaurant of the Year category, awarded by the renowned Luxury Travel Guide. Lord Erroll service staff being trained about wine by Felix Matheka, Operations Manager and Jesse Wambugu, Beverages Manager. (Photo: Lord Erroll)