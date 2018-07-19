Court suspends new taxes on money transfer Next Story
What to expect as Barclays Kenya drops name Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Association calls on Matiangi to crack down on illegal foreign workers

By Philip Mwakio | Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 11:49, Updated July 19th 2018 at 11:58 GMT +3
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Ship Contractors Association (KSCA) has supported the initiative by the Interior Ministry on a nationwide crackdown against foreigners working illegally in the country.

In a statement, the association urged Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi to extend the crackdown at the Port of Mombasa where they said there are many foreigners working for international shipping lines that serve the Port of Mombasa.

''We urge CS for Interior to ensure that the exercise is extended to the Port of Mombasa. This move will not only streamline unfair job consideration framework in the country but also help resolve unemployment level,'' KSCA chairman, Mr Richard Jefwa said.

Jefwa named several international shipping lines with offices at the Port of Mombasa that have employed foreigners in jobs that locals can do.

He said that some of the job positions firmly in the hands of foreigners include Port Operations, Customer care , Sales and marketing, Accounting and Auditing, container logistics, Import and Export managers , branch managers, shipping managers and information technologists.

Jefwa said that despite the existence of labour policy in place, there has been an increase in number of foreign workers who come on board to fill jobs that locals can do.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Ship Contractors Association
CS Fred Matiangi

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited