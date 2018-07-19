Association calls on Matiangi to crack down on illegal foreign workers

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 11:49, Updated July 19th 2018 at 11:58 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Ship Contractors Association (KSCA) has supported the initiative by the Interior Ministry on a nationwide crackdown against foreigners working illegally in the country.

In a statement, the association urged Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi to extend the crackdown at the Port of Mombasa where they said there are many foreigners working for international shipping lines that serve the Port of Mombasa.

''We urge CS for Interior to ensure that the exercise is extended to the Port of Mombasa. This move will not only streamline unfair job consideration framework in the country but also help resolve unemployment level,'' KSCA chairman, Mr Richard Jefwa said.

Jefwa named several international shipping lines with offices at the Port of Mombasa that have employed foreigners in jobs that locals can do.

He said that some of the job positions firmly in the hands of foreigners include Port Operations, Customer care , Sales and marketing, Accounting and Auditing, container logistics, Import and Export managers , branch managers, shipping managers and information technologists.

Jefwa said that despite the existence of labour policy in place, there has been an increase in number of foreign workers who come on board to fill jobs that locals can do.

