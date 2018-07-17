Writer gets backing online over SGR expose Next Story
Firms reinvent smartphone camera with artificial intelligence driven photography

By Fredrick Obura | Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 15:17, Updated July 17th 2018 at 15:44 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: According to Google’s Consumer Barometer, in Kenya, 69 per cent of smartphone users access their mobiles to takes photos or videos.

The knowledge has set phone manufacturers in motion with the integration of more powerful and quality driven cameras that are simple enough for the average user to master.

Manufacturers such as Oppo and Huawei are reinventing the smartphone camera with Artificial Intelligence driven photography

According to euromonitor.com, the Artificial Intelligence driven photography appeal to more consumers, millennials and Generation Z in particular, who are active on social media platforms yet may not possess the technical knowledge to be professional photographers.

Recently Oppo launched its F7 phone series that is powered by a 25MP Selfie camera which is supported by Artificial Intelligence, the second iteration technology.

With the device the company is among first to infuse the Sony 576 Sensor with a HDR (High Dynamic Range) function in hardware (Sensor HDR), also having three main upgrades: Smarter AI recognition determining 296 facial positioning spots while taking a selfie, smarter A.I. beautification and A.I.

“Our focus has always been on bringing the best photography, selfie experience and design to the Kenyan consumers. We will further strengthen our stand and represent our ambition to continue being the leaders in this market,” said Mr. Jesse Wu, OPPO Kenya Brand Director.

Huawei also through its P20 series is also leveraging its own research in artificial intelligence (AI) and the AI-powered Kirin 970 chip in its phones to make it easier for novice photographers to take good photos.

RELATED TOPICS:
Smartphone
Oppo

