How to safely free a tractor stuck in mud

If your tractor gets stuck in mud, to avoid damage to the machine and possible injury, here are some basic tips that could come in handy.

1. Raise the hitched implement off the ground and engage the differential lock, if the tractor has one try to proceed through the muddy area with the implement raised. Do not stop the tractor till you are out of the sticky ground.

2. If forward movement will be a challenge, the reverse gear is your next option, engage the differential lock, and raise the implement off of the ground. Engage the reverse gear, leave the throttle slightly open, and slowly engage the clutch as you try to back out of the muddy spot. If this fails, stop as continuing to spin the rear wheels will dig the tractor in deeper and get its belly stuck too!

3. Try to improve the circumstances: A tractor becomes stuck when it has lost traction and the wheels are just spinning. To gain traction, dig the mud away from behind the front and rear wheels to create enough space for the tractor to move and build up momentum. If available, place solid boards or stones to improve traction.

4. If the machine is completely stuck, it will have to be pulled out. You will need another tractor to do this. Before starting on this, disconnect any implement hitched onto the tractor from the 3-point linkage and the hydraulic lines.

5. Pull the stuck tractor out backwards if possible as a tractor stuck in the mud has less resistance if it is towed out through the tracks already been made.

6. Always keep the pulling tractor on solid ground and use a strong chain or tow bar. Ensure that the towing tools are big and strong enough to bear the load. The chain should be hitched, from drawbar to drawbar between the tractors. This will eliminate chances of a tractor tipping over which could happen if the hitch is done at a higher point.

7. In the worst case scenario like flash floods occurring and leaving the ground very marshy, the best option is to wait to avoid having several tractors and heavy equipment stuck in the mud.

-Gilbert Kirui, Technical Manager, FMD East Africa, the Massey Ferguson distributors.

