| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 17th 2018 at 17:52 GMT +3

Stanbic Bank Kenya

Stanbic Bank Kenya has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Singapore-based fintech firm to boost its digital trade finance platform.

The deal with CCR Manager is expected to facilitate the bank’s access to a wider global market.

ALSO READ: Find out why the big brands are taking off

Stanbic will join more than 40 global banks across 17 countries, insurers and funds that are already on the web-based, secondary market platform.