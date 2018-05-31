Kenya Airways to increase flight frequencies across Africa and Europe

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 14:05, Updated May 31st 2018 at 14:14 GMT +3

Kenya Airways has announced additional 26 frequencies weekly between its hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and destinations across Africa and Europe for the 2018 summer season, compared to the winter season schedule.

In the months of July and August, the airline will have two additional night flights to Amsterdam, per week and two other extra day flights to Paris, France.

To cater for increasing demand, the airline will further introduce four weekly flights to Mauritius effective June 7, 2018 and three non-stop weekly flights to Cape Town effective June 6. This is in addition to the existing seven weekly flights connecting via Victoria Falls and Livingston.

“This schedule boost is in anticipation of significant increase in passenger numbers during summer and we are now gearing up to offer customers exceptional travel experience across the continent and beyond. This is in line with KQ’s profitable growth strategy focused on Corporate and Premium Leisure travelers,” said Kenya Airways Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Coste.

There will be three additional night flights to Accra, Ghana and Freetown, Sierra Leone effective August this year.

Other destinations that will have additional frequencies include Kinshasa, Brazzaville, Capetown, Johannesburg, Maputo and Entebbe.

Last year, Kenya received about 1.3 million international tourist arrivals which was a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year. All the destinations worldwide received a total of 1.1 billion international tourist arrivals.