Safaricom opens second shop in Nakuru

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 16:59, Updated May 28th 2018 at 17:12 GMT +3

NAKURU, KENYA: Safaricom has opened up a second shop in Nakuru to cater to increasing adoption of digital technology in Lakeside town and its environs

Located at the Westside Mall, the shop has been designed to offer a premium experience to customers from Nakuru and neighbouring Counties. The new shop will provide a smartphone and fibre to the home experience zones, making it the second shop to spot a home experiential zone after the Village Market outlet in Nairobi.

“One and a half years ago, Safaricom chose to expand its presence in Nakuru by opening its first regional headquarters here. This decision has proved right and timely from the fast growth that we have observed in this region. With smartphone and fibre to the home experiential zones, ,” said Steve Okeyo, Director – Regional Sales and Operations, Safaricom.

Safaricom’s first presence in Nakuru town was a shop opened in 2002, followed by its first regional headquarters in December 2016. In 2017, Safaricom began rolling out its fibre to the home service to estates around Nakuru. The town becomes the fourth in the country to host more than one Safaricom shop, with Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu being the other towns.

The mall setting of the shop next to the Nairobi-Eldoret Highway will allow the shop to cater to both walk-in customers and customers driving in from Nakuru Town and neighbouring areas.

The opening of the company’s 49th shop is part of Safaricom’s Twaweza Live experience in the Rift Region. For ten days, The Twaweza Live Caravan will visit parts of Nakuru, Kericho and Eldoret, culminating in a free medical camp at the Huruma Ground in Eldoret on 25th May 2018.

