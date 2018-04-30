Kinds of cyber-attacks Kenyans encounter

| Published Mon, April 30th 2018 at 08:16, Updated April 30th 2018 at 08:21 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Over 4000 cyber threats have been detected by the Computer Incident Response Team showing that Kenyans are still on the radar of cyber criminals.

Out of the 4,589 cyber threats detected in Kenya between October-December last year 539 were critical and required immediate response.

The most experienced cyber threats were various forms of system misconfigurations that made computers/networks to be vulnerable and susceptible to cyber -attacks.

These type of threats were recorded at 87; malware attacks were also very prominent at 140 cases, indicating the growth of malicious activities by this method. This was followed closely by online impersonations that stood at 104.

“This may have been occasioned by the heightened political and

electioneering environment during the period,” says a report by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

