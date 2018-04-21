DP Ruto launches poultry auction at Kambi Kuku

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 15:44, Updated April 21st 2018 at 16:07 GMT +3

Chicken going for sale at the first poultry auction at Kambi Kuku, Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, KENYA: Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday returned to Kambi Kuku in Uasin Gishu County where he spent his youthful days selling chicken to motorists to launch a poultry auction, the first of its kind, in the history of Kenya.

Every life story has a beginning and the value of the tale is how far and how wide one goes from this starting point.

This contrast is what we typically use to define success.

For Ruto, the beginning was a scorching one.

He would wake up and spend his day selling chicken to motorists at Kambi Kuku, a makeshift marketplace built around the bumps along the Eldoret-Malava road.

And on Saturday the Deputy President made a trip to Kambi Kuku, back to the beginning where he engaged the hustlers, listened to their stories and launched an auction for them to sell their chicken at better prices.

Mr Ruto said he decided to launch the auction in the area, where he earned the name ‘hustler’ after selling chicken to make the ends meet as a gesture to boost poultry business among youth and women groups in the area.

The activity, which raised Sh 6 million, brought together small-scale poultry farmers from Jua Kali, Turbo and its environs with a total of 5,000 chickens sold at Sh 1,200 each.

Addressing the traders, Mr Ruto said the county government would help poultry farmers in the area form cooperative societies to eliminate middlemen who exploited them by buying the chicken at lower prices.

“The county government has been asked to help poultry farmers form cooperative societies to help them in marketing their chicken,” said Mr Ruto

The Deputy President who was accompanied by several MPs among them Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen urged residents in the area to invest in poultry farming to improve their lives.

He said poultry farming could create a chance to lift women and youth out of poverty and improve their living standards.

“Even the richest man on earth, Bill Gates agrees that it is through poultry keeping that we can eliminate poverty,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto also assured them of the availability of a slaughterhouse and storage facilities that could keep their chicken safe for even a month.

“We have a ready slaughterhouse and storage facilities in this area. It’s now upon farmers to invest in the sector to increase their production,” said Ruto.

He said the auction would be held yearly at a venue to be identified by the county government.

Uasin- Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago told farmers in the area to take advantage of the auction to invest in poultry farming.

“Now that our Deputy President has helped launch this auction, let’s invest in poultry to increase our productivity,” said Mr Mandago.

MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Janet Sitienei (Turbo) and Gideon Keter (nominated) were also present.