Hides trader charged with evading Sh204 million export duty

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 16th 2018 at 21:09 GMT +3

A Nairobi-based hides and skins trader has been charged with five counts relating to tax fraud and failure to file tax returns leading to loss of revenue amounting to Sh204 million.

Ms Claire Marisiana Odimwa is said to have underdeclared the weight and measure of wet salted cow hides meant for export by 3,862,264 Kgs with an intention to evade paying the correct export duty.

The accused was arrested on February 8, 2018 and arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku on February 9, 2018.

She denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh500,000.