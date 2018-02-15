Telkom mobile money roll-out in 2 weeks

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

Telkom launches a promotion to reward 50 subscribers with a Toyota Belta, each, as part of activities to mark the telco’s target of attaining 4 million subscribers within Q1, 2018. [Photo by Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Telkom Kenya will launch its mobile money service in two weeks once it gets the nod from the financial services regulator.

“We have successfully done trials internally and we expect the Central Bank of Kenya to give us the go-ahead for launch later this month,” said Claire Rutto, the head of legal and regulatory affairs in Nairobi yesterday during the launch of a promotion where customers stand a chance to win a car each day for 50 days with each airtime top up.

The mobile money service will see Telkom join Safaricom and Airtel in piloting mobile money interoperability.

“Since the rebrand, we have seen an 18 per cent surge in numbers,” said the chief marketing officer, Levi Nyakundi.