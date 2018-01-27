Nakumatt retains Tuskys as managers Next Story
Government to hold Eurobond roadshow in mid-February Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Four Kenyan social enterprises picked for Nestle prize

By Standard Reporter | Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 09:56, Updated January 27th 2018 at 10:01 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Four Kenyan social enterprises have been shortlisted for an international Sh54 million prize for their efforts at addressing needs in good nutrition, safe water and economic opportunities.

TruTrade, Farmers Pride, SimGas Kenya and Amref Kenya’s Leap are among 56 organisations shortlisted globally for Nestlé’s 2018 Creating Shared Value Prize, which attracted over 1,000 entries from sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

Five finalists will be chosen to pitch their ideas at the 2018 Creating Shared Value Forum in Brazil.

The winner will be announced on March 16 and receive cash prizes to help develop their initiative.

For this year’s CSV prize Nestlé is partnering with Ashoka, the world’s leading network of systems-changing social entrepreneurs.

RELATED TOPICS:
TruTrade
Farmers Pride
SimGas Kenya
Amref Kenya

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited