E-farm: How technology is enhancing food production

E-Farm will either buy the land or sell it to you [Photo: Courtesy]

Having spent the last one week in different regions, current one being Kericho, I’ve had the exclusive opportunity to peep through the swathes of land and the unlimited opportunities to grab while at it.

From Entebbe Lake Victoria looks like a massiveness of beauty that must be allowed to exist in its own space. Undeterred by anything outside of its existence. Loved, wanted and needed but never touched; lest it is interfered with.

From Kisumu, this same lake looks like it is in need of some reach, some stretch into what lies on and within it. It looks like an investment that has no chance of going wrong if only you partner with the right people who can push your idea forward.

From Kericho, Lake Victoria is a story. Only spoken of by a few and in passing, if at all. It’s a story lacking life.

These three viewpoints sum up how we eventually look at any subject and dwindle it in accordance to what needs we look to meet and what wants desire some attention. Enhancing food production with technology [Photo: Courtesy]

Yet, given its respect, our viewpoints pretty much determine the line between success and missed opportunities. It is this line that determines how far we can look in to a situation and grab a good case while it’s still up and available, and how passive we can let go of a lifetime investment.

These thought lines are what determine what you can take home from E-Farm: A company that focuses on land majoring on agribusiness and settlement. Whilst multitudes lament about not having solutions to food insecurity and the increasing lengths of drought spells in the country, E-Farm comes in to solve the problem posed by globalization that leaves the society lacking in food security and with no shelter to turn back to.

E-Farm provides these solutions through enhancing technology in food production. The company maximizes on land that has not been put to use, skills that are untapped, and other resources that effectively help manage the agri-business projects.

Through these core activities a member can have access to affordable financing and supplement their income through the agribusiness engagements.

Picture this scenario; you operate in the busy hours in the capital city. With barely any time between a full-time job, attending to a social life and spending quality time with family.

While money may be streaming in chunks or in droplets, the entities that demand for your attention barely leave you with any time for anything else. If you’re looking to invest in land and agribusiness without worrying about the time in your hands, E-Farm comes in to help provide expertise on land purchase and the agri-business opportunities you can explore. E-Farm will either buy the land or sell it to you [Photo: Courtesy]

The crops they deal with are green-house tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, peas for export, sunflower, avocados, among others. For those with an eye for the sweet things in life, honey production is also an option. After E-Farm has put in work and stretch into all these activities, you come in as a member to partake of the returns after sales.

E-Farm will either buy the land or sell it to you as a member with affordable financing. Or you can lease the land to them for agribusiness purposes. If you’re looking to settle, E-Farm provides expertise according to your needs.

One does not have to experience the three viewpoints of Lake Victoria to appreciate the grand opportunity that is E-Farm.

In all truth, we all come to a place where land security and eventual tap into agri-business crosses our minds. We tend to brush it off with an argument of not having enough time or money to attend to these opportunities, but, with E-Farm this is a problem fully solved.