Why banks must embrace digital lending to protect customers

Bhartesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of SBM Bank Kenya, during the My Chat with a Bank CEO forum last week. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Commercial banks across the country have been urged to leverage the digital lending space to protect customers.

Bhartesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of SBM Bank Kenya, says mushrooming digital lenders have taken advantage of the vulnerability of those seeking convenience by burdening them with expensive loan facilities.

Speaking during the My Chat with a Bank CEO forum last week, Shah said that due to the current cost of living, many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that require short-term working capital have opted for mobile loans, which seem efficient but are costly.

My Chat with a Bank CEO is a series of conversations focusing on the banking landscape across the country, courtesy of the Kenya Bankers Association.

READ: Mobile and internet banking revved up financial inclusion

Last week’s conversation centred on smart financial strategies that clients can capitalise on to build and protect their credit scores.

Shah argued that for banks to win and retain these customers, there is a great need for them to boldly develop solutions and loan facilities that offer convenience at affordable rates.

According to Mr Shah, the Kenyan MSME sector is the largest creator of jobs, generating about 90 per cent of employment across different markets.

“This is why banks need to address the issues and needs of customers in that space,” he said. Bhartesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of SBM Bank Kenya, during the My Chat with a Bank CEO forum last week. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

He noted that across the region, Kenyans are entrepreneurial and, by nature, will start a business or a side hustle, and all they need is an affordable facility that will attract them.

“We know that most of the time, cash flows and projections are key for bank funding. Instead of just analysing income on customers’ accounts to determine their ability to repay loans, we are encouraging banks to also consider the problems the customer is trying to address,” he said.

Shah further challenged MSMEs to work on improving and protecting their credit scores to secure better chances of accessing higher loan facilities.

He said that, unfortunately, the banking industry in many ways still relies on traditional models that require physical security, such as guarantors, land, or buildings.

Shah noted that the majority of borrowers fall within a segment that cannot afford this physical security and thus shy away from bank loans.

“Millions of Kenyans are within this segment, but they don't have tangible security—land or buildings—so the bank that figures out how to address that need without requiring physical security is the one that will have a head start,” he said.

On the issue of credit scores, Mr Shah said many entrepreneurs are crippled by fear and do not approach their preferred banks for guidance on maintaining a healthy credit score.

“Credit score is nothing more than an algorithm that, based on your behaviour, tries to predict your probability of default. This is why customers must understand what a credit score is and how they can maintain and improve it,” he said.

ALSO READ: SMEs challenged to leverage technology for cross-border trade

He added that understanding one’s credit score is essential when negotiating a loan facility.

“Having open conversations with your bank about tight cash flows is also key in maintaining your credit score because the bank will then give you available options, such as elongating the repayment period,” Mr Shah added.

He said that although KISONIA gives customers transparent predictability on base rates, it is important for borrowers to ensure consistency in paying their statutory obligations, as failure to do so can lead to business closure.

“Let borrowers match their financing requirements with their needs. Let them negotiate with banks and suppliers in good time when they encounter uncertainty in cash flows so that they can keep the business afloat,” he said.

He added that although banks have long been perceived as aloof, they are slowly starting to understand the business environment and risks, and are developing inclusive facilities after stress testing.

“As we look to a bright future, in my view, MSMEs must strive to pay their loan facilities on time to build a good credit score and, if possible, stay away from cash businesses,” he said.

The My Chat with a Bank CEO series provides an interactive platform where bank leaders engage directly with customers on key banking topics.

The October–November 2025 edition features six CEOs discussing how the industry is leveraging the KESONIA framework to empower businesses and households across Kenya.

Visit My Chat with a Bank CEO for registration.