'Be bold to ask why not?' KeMU graduates told as institution marks 25 years of academic excellence

Graduands being confered with various degrees. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) celebrated its 25th Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, marking 25 years of academic excellence, innovation and faith-based education.

Held at the university’s Main Campus in Meru, the event brought together leaders from academia, government, industry, alumni, families and friends with more than 3,000 graduates receiving degrees and diplomas across KeMU’s schools.

Chancellor Rev Dr Stephen Kanyaru M’Impwii described the celebration as a moment of thanksgiving and reflection on the university’s journey of growth and transformation.

“For a quarter of a century, KeMU has stood as a beacon of academic excellence, spiritual nurture and societal transformation,” he said, adding, “Go out as ambassadors of transformation, courageous innovators and guardians of integrity. Let your knowledge serve others, your skills build communities, and your values guide every decision you make.”

Under the theme of ‘Transformed; Innovate with Integrity’, the graduation captured KeMU’s vision of producing ethical, innovative and service-oriented graduates ready for global impact. KeMU 25th graduation ceremony. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Chief Guest Paul Russo, the Group Chief Executive Officer of KCB Group PLC, urged graduates to lead with ethics and purpose.

“Transformation signifies your intellectual and moral growth; innovation represents the creativity and courage to shape a better world; and integrity remains the foundation of enduring success,” Russo said.

He added, “Be bold enough to ask ‘why not?’ and visionary enough to pioneer change. Let your success be measured by the difference you make in your communities.”

His sentiments were echoed by Google Africa’s Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Charles Murito, who commended KeMU for embracing technology and positioning itself as a hub for ethical innovation.

“The launch of new market-driven programmes such as Data Science and efforts to establish the first Google Academy in a Kenyan university reflect KeMU’s responsiveness to the digital age,” he said. Graduands follow graduation proceedings during KeMU's 25th graduation. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Murito also praised the university’s partnerships, including one with Buji Drones to integrate technology in agriculture and environmental monitoring.

Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Rev Prof Samuel Kobia, congratulated the graduates and emphasised the importance of peace, cohesion, and unity.

“We sometimes take peace for granted, yet there is no development or meaningful existence in periods of strife and turmoil,” said Kobia, who also chairs the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

He reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to addressing infrastructural challenges and strengthening partnerships to sustain the university’s growth. “Continue to be innovative and resilient and never lose focus of your goals,” he added.

University Council Chairperson Rev Dr Catherine Mutua said the milestone reflected transformation both in mind and spirit.

“You leave this institution not merely with degrees, but as resilient and visionary leaders equipped to serve the world with integrity and wisdom,” she said. “Only innovation grounded in ethical leadership and moral courage can bring about lasting change.”

She noted that the Council remains focused on strengthening academic programmes, digital learning platforms, and partnerships aligned with Kenya’s national development goals. An aerial view of KeMU main campus in Meru. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Vice Chancellor Rev Prof John Kobia Ataya congratulated the 3,238 graduates saying they reflect KeMU’s mission of transforming lives through faith, excellence, and innovation.

“Your journey has been more than receiving an education; it has been a transformative process dedicated to enlightening your minds and strengthening your character,” he said. “Be thinkers who question, innovators who build, and leaders who serve.”

Over the past 25 years, KeMU has grown into a leading private university with campuses in Meru, Nairobi and Mombasa.

It was the first private university in Kenya to train and graduate medical doctors and ranks among Africa’s Top 100 universities, according to UniRank (2023).

The university now serves students from over 34 countries and has produced over 30,000 alumni in leadership, business, healthcare, and community development worldwide.

Applications are open for the January 2026 intake across certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Marking its silver jubilee, KeMU reaffirmed its commitment to shaping competent, ethical, and innovative graduates ready to transform Kenya and the world.