Unga Limited scoops top spot, second year in a row at the 2025 KMFI awards

Unga Group Limited Managing Director James Nyutu (at the far right) and his team receiving the top award from Prime Cabinet Secretary-Musalia Mudavadi, at KMFI 2025 Awards Ceremony. [Gerald Nyele, Standard]

Kenya and East Africa’s leading food processor, Unga Limited, was on Tuesday recognised for its outstanding efforts in food fortification during the 2nd Annual Kenya Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum at the Kenya Millers Fortification Index (KMFI) Awards.

The company was honoured for its commitment to improving public health by fortifying everyday staples like maize flour and wheat flour with essential nutrients.

Held in Nairobi and graced by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the event was organised by the Cereal Millers Association (CMA) and TechnoServe under the Millers for Nutrition initiative.

In a major highlight, Unga Limited was crowned the Overall Top Performer in food fortification for the second consecutive year. The company was praised for its consistent excellence in delivering safe, fortified food to Kenyan households.

“This achievement highlights Unga’s unwavering commitment to improving public health for better living, sustainably,” said James Nyutu, Group Managing Director of UNGA Group Limited. “If we can ensure that every Kenyan gets the nutrition they need through flour, we are not only feeding them but ‘fortifying’ their future.”

The awards are a recognition and a confirmation of Unga Limited’s rich legacy dating back to 1908. “We strive to provide a variety of quality human nutrition products ranging from wheat flour to sifted maize meal, porridge, Spaghetti, Pulses and Rice. Our products are made from the finest and carefully selected grains to ensure that they offer superior nutrition to nourish, fuel and sustain our customers. Our brands include EXE, PENDO, HOSTESS, JOGOO, HODARI, FAMILA and AMANA,’’ the firm said in a statement.

Launched in 2023, the Millers for Nutrition initiative supports food processors that play a critical role in enhancing the nation’s nutrition.

This year’s awards involved 26 millers and 113 brands, with participation from 22 flour milling companies and 4 edible oil producers.

In addition to the top performer award, Unga Limited was feted both for Top Brands and Top Performing Companies.

Top awards that Unga Limited scooped at the Kenya Millers Fortification Index Awards 2025:

Product Excellence

? 1st Place Overall Winner – Wheat Flour

? 1st Place Overall Winner – Maize Flour

? 1st Place Overall Winner – Maize Brand: Hodari Maize Meal

? 1st Place Winner – Wheat Brand Category: EXE Atta Mark & EXE All Purpose

Commitment to People & Processes

✨ 1st Place – Outstanding Achievement in People Management

✨ 1st Place – Governance & Leadership Culture

✨ 1st Place – Production & Continuous Improvement (Maize & Wheat Flour)