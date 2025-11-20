×
Zarika and Okwiri set for Nairobi Fight Night

By John Mutinda | Nov. 20, 2025
Kenya's Rayton Okwiri and Meshack Mwankemwa (left) of Tanzania in the middleweight division to claim the Ultimate Glory Fight title at Charter hall, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi is gearing up for a night of heavy punches tomorrow as former world champion Fatuma Zarika and African boxing sensation Rayton Okwiri make their long-awaited return to the ring during the Nairobi Fight Night at Masshouse.

The event is expected to draw large crowds, featuring both local and international fighters in a night packed with high-stakes bouts. 

Zarika, who faces a Tanzanian opponent in the super featherweight division, expressed her excitement to be back in competitive action after a long break. 

“A boxer is always a boxer… I am fully fit to compete, When you stay out for long, you start afresh. Even if I won’t be very sharp, I will sharpen myself back,” she said yesterday.

Okwiri, returning in the middleweight category, echoed similar sentiments despite being out of the ring for almost a year.

“I foresee a highly competitive fight. Whoever wins here positions themselves for a Commonwealth title shot,” he said.

Commonwealth Boxing Council President Reuben Ndolo urged fans and stakeholders to rally behind the sport, saying the growth of boxing in the country depends on collective support. 

Ndolo who is also the Kenya Boxing Commission President said: “We must join hands to lift this sport. Fans should turn up, buy tickets, and support these boxers as they chase international glory,” Ndolo said.

The Friday card will also feature fighters such as Joshua Wasike, Jamie Devine, Lucas Dube, and Emmanuel Chiveli, highlighting Kenya’s ambition to cement Nairobi as a major boxing hub in Africa. 

Boxers promised to deliver top-tier performances and not disappoint their supporters.

The winners from this fight stand a chance of advancing toward prestigious international titles. [John Mutinda]

