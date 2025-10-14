Kenyan boxers eyeing glory in Africa Zone Three Championships

Light heavyweight boxer Edwin Okong’o during the team's training session at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi on August 6, 2019. [File, Standard]

Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships boxes off in Nairobi tomorrow with Kenyan boxers seeking to make home fans happy.

The boxers know the task ahead of them is not easy, but they have a chance to win the overall title from the defending champions Democratic Republic of Congo, which was the first country to arrive in Nairobi.

“We are going there (Africa Zone Three) for serious business and as we had earlier indicated, the overall title must remain in Nairobi,” said Africa Games middleweight gold medallist Edwin Okong’o.

Okong’o is among the experienced boxers in the team alongside Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde who are currently in top form.

Okong’o boxes for league champions Kenya Defence Forces while Mogunde plays for record Kenyan champions Kenya Police.

Lightweight Emily Juma also said they were ready for the showpiece after good training sessions.

“We have corrected mistakes, which we have had before and believe it will assist us in winning matches,” said Juma.

Juma appealed to the home fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer them during the championships. Bantamweight boxer Christopher Musyoki who is making his debut said they have learnt new skills in training.

“In fact this should assist us win matches and possibly the overall title,” he said.

Featherweight Paul Omondi said his hard work is what landed him at the national team.

“I’m ready to exhibit a similar performance at the international level and it starts with this event,” said Omondi

Experienced light welterweight Cynthia Mwai admitted having been in good shape for the tournament. “My body is in a better shape after rigorous training sessions which should allow me to win a gold medal,” said Mwai who is a product of the Box Girl Club.

Debuntante Jane Wangari believes there should be no loss while playing at home while Friday Anyango said there’s no time to waste in winning other medals save for gold.

“We have come here to win gold medals not any other. We want to emerge as the overall winners,” said Anyango who boxes for league champions Kenya Defence Forces.

Yesterday Equatorial Guinea became the last country to confirm participation in the event.

The confirmation brings to 13 the number of countries that will take part in the two-week competition at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Boxing Federation of Kenya Secretary General David Munuhe said they expect Equatorial Guinea to jet in this evening.

“We expect all the teams to have jetted in by today to allow the hosting country all the rights to give their best in the tournament. We are here to do so,” Munuhe told Standard Sports.

Defending champions DRC boxers were among the first to jet into the country.

Draws for the 13 countries will be done tomorrow after a meeting between Africa Zone Three Executive Committee with coaches of the respective teams.

The countries will be using the regional showpiece to prepare their boxers for the Elite World Men Boxing Championships to be held in Dubai next month.