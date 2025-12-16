Nairobi City Thunder coach Bradley Ibs named November Coach of the Month

Nairobi City Thunder head coach Brad Ibs in their match against Namuongo Blazers during Africa Champions Clubs Road To Bal 2026 at Moi International Sports Center, Gymnasium. Nov 18, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi City Thunder head coach Bradley Ibs has been named the Betika/SJAK Coach of the Month for November after leading his team to another major milestone on the continental stage.

The award comes after Thunder secured back-to-back qualification for the main 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) tournament.

Ibs guided the Kenyan champions through a strong campaign that ended in a historic night at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium. Playing in front of a packed home crowd, Nairobi City Thunder produced a dominant performance to beat Mozambique’s Ferroviario da Beira 109–70.

The win confirmed their place in the BAL and underlined the team’s growing confidence in African club basketball.

The victory was special in many ways. Thunder became the first team in this year’s East Division Elite 16 to score more than 100 points in a match. It also marked the second straight time the club has qualified for the BAL, having made their debut in the competition last year. Under Ibs’ guidance, the team has shown clear growth, both in style of play and belief.

Coach Ibs beat a strong list of nominees drawn from different sports. They included Kenya Police FC Bullets coach David Vijago, who enjoyed an unbeaten run, and Kenya Morans coach Kevin Wambua, who guided the national sevens team to an unbeaten run at the Zambezi 7s.

The depth of the nominees highlighted the strong performances by Kenyan teams during the month.

Speaking during the presentation, Betika Marketing Executive Marya Wachira praised the quality of coaches shortlisted for the award. She said the competition among nominees showed how much Kenyan coaching has improved across various sports.

She added that Betika was proud to support and recognize coaches who continue to push standards higher.

Other coaches nominated in November included Kenya Lionesses coach Simon Odongo, Junior Stars coach William Muluya, and Kenya Ports Authority coach Antony Ojukwu. Each had strong results with their teams, making the final decision a tough one for the judges.

A smiling Ibs thanked his players and staff after receiving the award.

“I’m thrilled to receive this award,” he said. “I’m proud of my team’s hard work and dedication. We are excited to represent Kenya on the continental stage again.”

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) President James Waindi also congratulated the Thunder coach, noting that the award reflects his impact on Kenyan basketball.

He said Ibs’ success is an inspiration to upcoming coaches and players across the country.