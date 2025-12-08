×
KPA cash in at Nigeria's FirstBank to storm quarters in WBLA games

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Dec. 8, 2025
Kenya Ports Authority's (KPA) Aminata (right) and FOX Divas' Noela Uwandameno (mid) during FIBA Women Basketball League Africa 2025 Qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium. Nov 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

National league champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are through to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Women Basketball League Africa (WBLA) that is currently on in Cairo, Egypt.

The 2023 African silver medallists yesterday thrashed former holders FirstBank from Nigeria 82-53 in their second Group B match to secure a second win.

They will lock horns tomorrow with defending champions Ferroviario de Maputo from Mozambiqu in a top of the pool decider.

Aminata Semassekou was on fire knocking down 20 points, one less than FirstBank’s Wandoo Marvis Hembam who was the top scorer.

Semassekou, who has been with the dockers for several seasons, had a great day in the office ranking best with an efficiency of 22.

Allexxus Johnson bounced back from her Game One troubles that saw her play for 11 minutes only. She sank 19 points with Sara Nicole Dickey adding 15. Daphine Olubagho was FirstBank’s second high scorer with 10.

KPA started well and settled in the game very fast, hence gaining control of the court from the onset.

Semassekou and Dickey troubled the Nigerians defence while Johnson protected the rim ensuring that the opponents failed to score.

The Dockers took the first quarter 19-13 then secured a commanding 45-24 half-time lead after scoring 26 points against 11 in the second period.

However, they slowed down in the second half just like they did against FAP but still managed to contain the Nigerian bankers.

KPA took the third and fourth quarter 19-13 and 18-16 as FirstBank, who seemed to have accepted that the game had slipped out of their hands, tightened their defence in a bid to minimise the damage.

In the first match of the day, Ferroviario beat Cameroon’s Forces Armées et Police (FAP) 62-43 to register their second win.

Ferroviario had launched their title defence with an outstanding 85-48 victory against FirstBank.

Destiny Pritts starred for Ferroviaro with an efficiency of 21 and a match high 18 points. Ingvlid Macauro was the only other player from the side to hit a double-digit figure with 10 points.

Josiane Tientcheu led the Cameroon army and police with 11 points, while Idubamo Beggi added 10.

FAP, who suffered their second defeat having opened their campaign with a 64-83 loss to KPA.

