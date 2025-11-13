Will KPA pass past favourites Rwanda's APR in crunch duel?

KPA's Okoro Ifunaya reacts during a past Kenya Basketball Federation League match at Nyayo stadium. [File, Standard]

A showdown is looming today when champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) battle with Rwanda’s Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) in their last Group A match of the ongoing 2025 Women Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone Five qualifiers at Nyayo Gymnasium.

The clash will be the highlight of the day with the winners set to top the table and book a semi-final date with Group B second place finishers.

The dockers, who are looking to secure their return to the continental stage after missing last year’s edition, must fire from all cylinders.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu maintained that their strategy is still the same and they continue concentrating on one game at a time. “It is a very tough competition and based on the games that have already been played, all teams have prepared well. We are focusing on one match at a time,” Ojukwu said.

He added that the team is gradually improving with each match they play, noting that even though all teams are equal to the task, Burundi and Rwanda sides are a threat to their ambitions.

“All teams are in great form and are fighting for the ultimate prize which is a place in the final and ticket to WBLA final. However, though they are all good, the Rwandese teams seem to have invested in very good signings but that doesn’t mean that we should be written off because we are determined to fight and the all the way.”

The dockers have had a good run, winning their first two games against Fox Divas from Tanzania (81-57) and Uganda’s Magic Stormers 94-41.

They were set to play Burundi’s Gladiators Basketball Club in their third pool encounter last evening.

Ojukwu will bank on the services of Senegalese Center Aminata Ly ranked best in efficiency with 32 in their match against Magic Stormers.

Ly was the match’s top rebounder with 14 and five steals in addition to knocking down 16 points in just 23 minutes of play.

Nigerian star Ifunaya Okoro, Alima Doumbia Betty Kananu, Aminata Samassekou will also be expected to bring their ‘A’ game to help the dockers stop the Rwandese army side.

Ojukwu’s APR equal Charles Mushumba will bank on his well-oiled machinery that has been troubling the opponents.

He will rely on the brilliance of Kamba Yoro Diakite, who has been very impressive and scored a towering 23 points against Fox Divas in their second pool encounter.

Yacine Diop, who ranked best in efficiency against the Tanzanians with 25 points, Italee Lucas as well as Charlotte Umugwaneza are also expected to shine for APR.

In other matches, Zetech University will take on Don Bosco from Tanzania in their last Group B encounter.