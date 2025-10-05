Why Kenyans are trapped in agony that only the voter's card can treat

A voter with his National Identity (ID) card verifies his details with the KIEMS Kit during the 2022 General election voting at Uhuru Gardens Primary School. [File, Standard]
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Unlock the Truth Now 》
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Login
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Related Topics
Election 2027
Voters Card
Kenyan Voters
Mass Voter Registration
Share this article
.
Trending Now
Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
Why President Ruto is now a very happy man
Natembeya to Ruto: You will not stop my Western unity drive
Why Kindiki, Mudavadi are facing 2027 litmus test
Why many ex-African presidents live in fear
.
Popular this week
ODM, Kalonzo's Wiper in war of words over Raila health rumours
Unlike in the recent past, President Ruto is now a very happy man
Cheruiyot's rise: Driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
Kindiki, Mudavadi face 2027 litmus test in Mbeere and Malava elections
Natembeya to Ruto: You will not stop my Western unity drive
.
Similar Articles
Why power rightfully belongs to registered voters and not brokers
Opinion
By
Isaac Kalua Green
1 day ago
.
Latest Stories
Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table
Football
By
Washington Onyango
35 mins ago
Why Kenya is the honest broker in the birth of South Sudan
Opinion
By
Kigotho Njenga
55 mins ago
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
Opinion
By
David Ochami
1 hr ago
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
Politics
By
Julius Chepkwony
1 hr ago
A voter with his National Identity (ID) card verifies his details with the KIEMS Kit during the 2022 General election voting at Uhuru Gardens Primary School. [File, Standard]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you