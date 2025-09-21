We've 'killed' God by allowing politicians to abuse the pulpit

Sanctuary of a small church with pews and pulpit. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Greetings from the Land of the Happiest People, Emanyulia Ingoo. Nobel laureate in literature, Prof Wole Soyinka, may think differently. He considers Nigeria the happiest place on earth. In 2021, he published a whopping four-hundred pages-plus, in very difficult English, saying Nigeria was Paradise.

We have cracked Soyinka, however. I will tell you something about this. They are not happy at all. According to Africa’s man of big letters, Nigerians could chop you up into pieces in Lagos, and sell you away, to be used to repair other human beings. Beware.