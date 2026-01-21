Athletes to have their flowers at Sirikwa Classic X-C tour on Valentine's Day

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei (right) with athletes Beatrice Chebet (left), Agnes Chebet, Daniel Ebenyo and Geoffrey Kamworor during the launch of 2026 Sirikwa Classic Cross Country at Lobo village in Eldoret on January 20, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Have you been looking for an opportunity to give Kenyan athletes flowers in recognition of their strong dominance at local and global stages?

That moment has been made available for you. It will be on Saturday, February 14 during the fifth edition of the Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour – a showpiece set for Valentine’s Day at the Lobo Village in Eldoret.

During the official launch of the 2026 gold level cross country meet on Tuesday, athletics enthusiasts were asked to come to the Lobo Village venue armed with their fine-looking flowers and ready to show love to the country’s world beaters.

At the same time, reigning champions 10km world record holder Agnes Ngetich and world silver medallist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo confirmed that they would be defending their titles during the February 14 contest.

Ngetich, who is fresh from a World Cross Country title in Tallahassee on January 10 urged athletics fans to bring their flowers to the finish line of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour.

“This year, the event (Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour) will be happening on Valentine’s Day. You will be receiving flowers at the finish line,” Ngetich told athletes during the launch at Lobo Village.

She said the cross country show which was run first in 2022 has given local and international athletes an opportunity to shine.

Ebenyo said he was excited to return to the Lobo Village course as the winner of the last two editions.

“I will be competing again in 2026 and I look forward to competing with top athletes from Kenya and beyond I urge athletes to come prepared,” he said at the launch graced by two-time Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge, Beatrice Chebet (Olympic and world champion), former world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei and New York City Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor among other big names.

Ebenyo, who brought home a bronze medal at the recently concluded 2026 World Cross Country Championships said the Sirikwa Classic race has grown to be one of the most respected events.

“It has prepared me for greater success. It prepared me for the world cross country championships where I won a medal for Kenya,” said Ebenyo.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said the event has maintained top-notch organisation.

Tuwei, who is also a Vice President of World Athletics, encouraged families to follow the action live at the picturesque course.

“We have been encouraged to come with flowers during the day of the event and I urge couples and families to turn out because it will be a special day,” the federation chief said.

Organisers have embedded kids’ athletics competitions ahead of the competitive elite races as they eye identification of young talents for nurturing.

“It's a gold level event and it's not easy to maintain the class. We have introduced environmental sustainability and the standards have to be sustained,” Tuwei said.

He added that the hosting of world events such as the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour and the Kip Keino Classic will boost Kenya’s bid to host the 2029 or 2031 World Athletics Championships.

Kenya will know the fate of its bid to host the World Championships at the Ultimate Championships scheduled for September in Budapest, Hungary.

“We want to be the first in Africa to host the World Championships,” Tuwei said.