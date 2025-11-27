Home of Champions ready to host Iten Marathon on Sunday

Valary Aiyebei crosses the winning lane after winning 42km men race during Iten International Marathon at Iten grounds in Elgey Marakwet County on November 24, 2024. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

This Sunday, athletics stars will converge for another thrilling race – the fourth Iten International Marathon.

Conquering the scenic high altitude course starting at Chororget and finishing in Iten will seemingly not be the only exciting factor.

This year’s edition, organisers said two weeks ago, is a memorial run in honour of 41 casualties of mudslides that shook Elgeyo Marakwet, the host county of the Iten race on November 1.

Aside from participating athletes enjoying a panoramic view of the picturesque hanging valleys, the tiny 2400m-elavation training base will come alive as hundreds of enthusiasts, a majority of them runners, line up to cheer their peers.

In the last three editions, enthusiastic fans have cheered participating stars to stardom in the town christened ‘Home of Champions’ for producing the biggest number of medalists in international championships.

Iten’s chilly mornings and challenging altitude notwithstanding, athletics stars are setting their sights on the race’s Sh1 million top prize money in the 42.195km contest.

Athletics stars who have ruled the roost in recent competitions locally and internationally are expected to jam the sidelines to cheer and celebrate their training mates.

The participants will be battling for honours alongside their international counterparts who have trusted Iten’s altitude and favourable climate for their training.

Fans will follow the Sunday action live on KTN and other Standard Group digital platforms.

Moses Kemei, who is fresh from a sweet victory at the 2025 Kosice Peace Marathon in Slovakia, is among athletics bigwigs who will be taking their positions at vintage spots, just to cheer peers.

On October 5, Kemei led a clean Kenyan podium sweep in the men’s race in Kosice, charging to a decisive victory in a new course record time of 2:06:47.

He was followed by Timothy Kipkorir who clocked 2:07:33 and Silas Sugut, who placed third, completing a Kenyan dominance in 2:08:22. He had a burning desire to compete in Iten but he is recovering for the next season.

“I’m encouraging athletes to prepare well for Iten International Marathon because it is a competitive event. It is a good race and the prize money is handsome,” says Kemei.

The marathon star goes on to say: “I will be hoping to take part next year. I have not recovered well to compete on Sunday but I will be cheering and encouraging the participants. I will be looking forward to an exciting race.”

Kemei will be joining stars including the runner-up of the women’s marathon in the 2022 edition, Susy Chemaimak.

The 2023 Iten contest propelled Chemaimak to, among other international achievements, victory in the Beijing half marathon in April this year.

“The second edition opened doors for me. It’s a hard course and everyone can run well after racing in Iten,” Chemaimak said.

In Iten, long distance athletes conquer not only their training mates but impress managers out to scout the most resilient stars.

The Iten marathon has propelled a number of athletes to global glory.

Among them is Luke Kiprop, who rose from a herder to victory in the second edition of the Iten International marathon before going ahead to compete in Berlin Marathon, placing 12th last year and taking a third position at the 2025 Rio de Janeiro half marathon in June.

Last year, global big shots among them the reigning champion Valary Aiyabei, a former Frankfurt marathon champion achieved glory in Iten.

While Aiyabei won the women’s marathon in 2024, steeplechase star – Olympic bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen placed second in the men’s race.

Elgeyo Marakwet governor Wisley Rotich is the race patron. County sports executive Michael Kibiwott said Iten was ready for the Sunday showdown.

Kibiwott said the race will live up to its Climate Resilience theme, with tree planting exercises line up hours to the competition.

Elite athletes are set to battle for honors in 42km and 10km races while fun runners will take part in 5km.