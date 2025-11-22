Atima: Historic silver in Deaflympics relays has inspired me in race for more glory

Kenya's 4x400m mixed relay team of Isaac Tongi Atima, Beryl Atieno Wamira and Simon Menza celebrate after winning Deaflympics silver on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. [ KSFD]

Team Kenya captain Isaac Tongi Atima feels great to be leading by example at the ongoing Tokyo 2025 Deaflympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The skipper has already led the contingent at improving Kenya’s timing in the 4x400m mixed relay, where the country upgraded the bronze, won in Brazil in 2022, into silver earlier in the week.

Steering the trio of Linet Fwamba, Beryl Wamira, and Simon Menza, Atima’s blazing pace accelerated Kenya into claiming the coveted silver on Monday, where the quartet clocked 3:40.05 to finish second behind champions Ukraine as Colombia finished third to settle for bronze.

While admiring the silver that he was awarded a few minutes after the crunching task, Atima says it’s now a reminder of the time and efforts he has ever dedicated to his training which started in March this year, under tutelage of his coaches Samuel Kibet, Caroline Kola and Joyce Odhiambo.

“We have been through a lot, I’m happy that those actions have translated into something, I dedicate the silver to them,” Atima told Standard Sports.

“I think this medal has already opened doors for me, it has given me confidence ahead of other categories that I’m looking forward to taking part in these championships,” Atima said.

He is also upping his game for the men’s 4x400m relay, where he was part of the Kenyan quartet that bagged bronze for the country in Caxias do Sul, Brazil in 2022.

“I feel inspired, I feel like gold is awaiting in the forthcoming categories, yes, I can smell it,” Atima said with glee on the sidelines of the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium where Kenya was involved in various athletic categories qualifiers for the better part of yesterday.

“This silver shows I can actually do more, that I can achieve anything provided I fully focus on it. Though I feel we could have done better in the mixed relay finals, actually I gave my all, but we have to accept that people have different strengths, when it comes to team contests like the relays, we don’t have much control over it,” he said.

And how does it feel to captain Team Kenya in the global event?

“I really feel honoured by it. Though it comes with lots of pressure, right now the pressure has reduced a bit, after I clinched silver, but there is more to come. If I bag gold in the remaining events, then this leadership shall be perfect. I want Tokyo to be historic.”