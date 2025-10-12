Kipyegon kicks off another holiday after winning Athlos NYC

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates after winning the mile race during ATHLOS NYC25 on October 10, 2025 at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City. [AFP]

For the second year in a row, multiple Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon is kicking off her holiday after a brilliant show in New York City.

After a busy track season, the 1500m Greatest of All Time (GOAT) was crowned Athlos New York City (Athlos NYC) Mile champion yesterday morning (Kenyan time).

With a heartwarming crowning by tennis legend, four-time Olympic champion Serena Williams, Kipyegon’s season ended in a spectacular fashion.

The three-time Olympic champion, who is fresh from a fourth world 1500m title, said the Mile win at the 2025 Athlos NYC cements her race to inspire the younger generation of athletes across the world.

Being crowned by Serena Williams, Kipyegon said, was an inspiration and makes her the queen of middle distance.

“I have managed to motivate young women to work harder. This is my time. I must say that I have been pushing myself to achieve many goals and motivate young generations,” said Kipyegon, a mother of one.

She said it was special to end the season at the all-women’s meet in New York and winning it back-to-back.

The 31-year-old star said she will be connecting with family and enjoying more bed rest while planning for the next season after the Athlos meet.

Last year, Kipyegon was crowned the Athlos NYC 1500m champion.

“It is special to compete at the Athlos NYC for the second year in a row and walk away with the crown once again,” she added.

She was congratulated by Williams, the spouse of Alexis Ohanian, who founded Athlos NYC.

At the Icahn Stadium contest, Kipyegon ran a glorious race, stylishly defeating Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay – a former 5000m world record holder.

Kipyegon stuck behind the Ethiopian, who is fresh from a bronze medal at the Tokyo World Championships, in the first two laps of the Mile race before dominating the remaining half of the race.

She charged from the outside just after the second lap and dictated the proceedings, producing her powerful kick with 200m to go, and eventually won the contest in a meeting record of 4:17.78.

Tsegay came in second in 4:19.75, while Nikki Hiltz, a world 1500m indoor silver medallist, took the third place as Susan Ejore (4:33.20) of Kenya finished fifth behind Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu (4:33.20).

Kipyegon’s 2025 season has been stellar. She smashed her 1500m world record at the Diamond League meet in Eugene in July and went ahead to defend her title at the Tokyo World Championships in September.

The world 1500m record set on July 5 was ratified by World Athletics on September 13.

She had taken 0.36 off the world record of 3:49.04, which she set in Paris on July 7, 2024.

Kipyegon tracked the pacemaker closely through 400m (1:01.61) and 800m (2:03.17). She kicked hard on the back straight and charged towards the finish line, crossing it in 3:48.68 to win by almost three seconds.

The performance followed her 4:06.42 miles in Paris a week earlier – the fastest women’s Mile performance in history, albeit in an unofficial and unratifiable exhibition event.

Kipyegon kicked off the season with the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour in Eldoret in February but did not finish the women’s 10km race.

Former world champion Mary Moraa was expected to compete in the 800m race but pulled out.