Kenya keen to reclaim glory in men marathon and 10,000m

Kenya's Jacob Krop and Edwin Kurgat after the 5000m heats at the 2024 Paris Olympics.[Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

When the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Champions enters day three on Monday, Kenya’s dream to reclaim glory in the men’s marathon is expected to highlight what is likely to be a fierce 42km contest in the Japanese capital.

That assignment was handed to four men – Berlin Marathon runner-up Vincent Ngetich, Hamburg marathon third finisher Erick Sang, Kennedy Kimutai and Hillary Kipkoech, who are in Tokyo to carry the hopes of a nation seeking to stamp its authority, once again, in the marathon.

By the time the start gun goes off at 1.30am on Sunday Kenyan time, a number of finals that feature Kenya’s top guns will have been run. They include the women’s 10,000m, marathon and 1500m and the men’s 100m among others in Day 1 and 2.

Perhaps, the men’s marathon cast will be boosting their confidence with the wisdom of the country’s legend, two time Olympic gold medallist (1500m in 1968 Mexico City and 3000m steeplechase at the 1972 Munich) Kipchoge Keino, who once said: “As a sportsman, I accept being beaten. Everybody tries to be a winner, but only one in a race will win. It’s fun to win. But I don’t find unhappiness if I lose.”

And if the strong fields assembled by different countries for the men’s marathon crosses their minds, 100m sprint legend Usain Bolt’s words “Worrying gets you nowhere. If you turn up worrying about how you’re going to perform, you’ve already lost. Train hard, turn up, run your best and the rest will take care of itself,” will be of service.

Ethiopia, Kenya’s neighbour and main challenger for the marathon crown will be fielding Tadese Takele and Deresa Geleta, who produced a 1-2 finish at the Tokyo Marathon in March.

Ngetich was third in the Tokyo marathon behind the Ethiopian duo.

The trio is returning to the Japanese capital for a renewed rivalry, this time each chasing a world title.

Tadese had previously finished seventh in Berlin while Ngetich boasts of a second place from the German city.

The fastest Kenyan marathoners such as London marathon champion Sabastian Sawe and Chicago marathon champion John Korir will be chasing glory at the World Marathon Majors (Sawe in Berlin and Korir defending Chicago title), leaving the 42km world task for the dark horses.

At the world stage, Kenya has tasted defeats in recent editions at the world stage.

In the last World Championships in Budapest, the first Kenyan man, Titus Kipruto finished eighth while the second came in 13th.

Victor Kiplangat of Uganda, Maru Teferi (Israel) and Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia bagged gold, silver and bronze.

At the 2022 Oregon World Championships, Geoffrey Kamworor who was the first Kenyan man in the battle for honours, finished fifth in a race won by Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola, followed by his compatriot Mosinet Geremew and Bashir Abdi of Belgium.

Kenya won its last medal, a bronze, from Amos Kipruto in 2019. Ngetich, Sang, Kimutai and Kipkoech will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former champions Abel Mutai (2009 and 2011) and Geoffrey Kirui (2017).

This afternoon, the country’s 10,000m squad will be chasing glory.

The trio of former world Under-20 5000m champion Benson Kiplangat, former World Cross Country Under-20 champion Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui and Edwin Kurgat will be looking to reclaim the elusive gold medal in the 25-lap race.

Ahead of the today's afternoon contest, Kipkurui said the squad was cognizant of the huge task.

“Our main focus is to bring a gold medal, but we are aware of the strong competition,” Kipkurui said.

He added: “We are reminded most of the time that it has been long since Kenya won a gold medal in the 10,000m but we are going to try our best.”

The Kenyan trio is facing bigwigs such as Olympic silver and bronze medalists Berihu Aregawi (Ethiopia) and Grant Fisher (USA) respectively among others in this afternoon’s competition.

Charles Kimathi was the last Kenyan man to bring home a gold medal in the distance in 2001, an event staged in Edmonton, Canada.

Before then, Moses Tanui made Kenya proud in the 1991 event in Tokyo while Pual Kipkoech secured gold in the 1987 Rome event.

The women’s 1500m semi-final will also be taking place. The women’s 400m Heats which will feature Mercy Oketch (50.14 personal best) will be among races to watch today.