Chebet's women's 5000m World record ratified by World Athletics

Beatrice Chebet in past action. [AFP]

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet has officially entered athletics history after World Athletics ratified her world record in the women’s 5000m.

Chebet became the first woman to run under 14 minutes when she clocked 13:58.06 at the Wanda Diamond League in Eugene on 5 July.

The 25-year-old, who also holds the world 10,000m record, passed the 3000m mark in 8:22.96 before powering home to beat Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay’s previous best of 14:00.21, set in 2023. Her time sliced 2.15 seconds off the record, making her the first woman to achieve the historic sub-14-minute barrier.

“I’m so happy to become the first woman to run under 14 minutes,” Chebet said after the record-breaking run. “After Rome, where I ran 14:03, I knew I was capable of this. It feels amazing to see my hard work pay off and to make history for Kenya.”

Chebet’s achievement adds to her growing legacy as one of Kenya’s greatest track stars, having already set the 10,000m world record in Eugene last year. Her consistency and ability to perform under pressure have now firmly established her as a leading favourite for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13–21 September.

Alongside Chebet, two other world records have also been ratified. Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna, the Olympic discus silver medallist, twice broke his own world record at the Oklahoma Throws Series Invitational in April. He first registered 74.89m before improving to 75.56m, marks that are now officially recognised.

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis also had his pole vault world record confirmed after clearing 6.29m at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Budapest on 12 August. It was the 25-year-old’s 13th world record, adding one centimetre to his previous best of 6.28m.

As the countdown to Tokyo 2025 begins, Chebet, Alekna, and Duplantis will look to add world titles to their record-breaking seasons. For Kenya, however, Chebet’s feat stands tallest — a new standard of excellence and a proud moment for the nation.