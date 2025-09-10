Hong Kong legislature rejects same-sex partnerships bill

Lawmakers vote in the Legislative Council Chamber for a decision on whether to grant limited rights to same-sex couples in Hong Kong on September 10, 2025. [AFP]

Hong Kong lawmakers rejected on Wednesday a bill that would have granted limited rights to same-sex couples, with the legislature's conservative pro-Beijing voices prevailing to deal a major blow to the city's LGBTQ community.

Hong Kong's government proposed legislation this summer to recognise some rights for same-sex partners, but only for those whose unions are registered abroad.

Despite LGBTQ activists decrying its limitations, the proposal drew near-universal criticism from the pro-Beijing politicians that dominate Hong Kong's legislature.

The bill would have granted registered same-sex couples more rights in medical-related matters and after-death arrangements -- for example, visiting a partner in hospital or claiming their body after death.

"How far will Hong Kong lag behind?" LGBTQ activist Jimmy Sham told AFP before the vote, noting that other Asian jurisdictions have set up legal protections for same-sex couples.

Sham launched a legal bid for Hong Kong to recognise same-sex marriage in 2023, but it was quashed by the city's top court.

However, the court ordered the government to create an "alternative framework" for LGBTQ couples -- the subject of Wednesday's vote.

Sham was sitting in the legislature's public gallery ahead of the vote, closely watched by security guards.

"Persevering in (LGBTQ activism) for such a long time increasingly requires a kind of naivete," he said.

The government has stressed that marriages in Hong Kong will remain defined as a union between a man and a woman, but in July proposed a registration system for same-sex couples whose partnership is legally recognised abroad.

"The proposed bill on same-sex partnerships was flawed, but in rejecting it the government has shown an alarming disdain for (LGBTQ) rights," Amnesty International said after the vote.

"The failure of this bill must not be the end... On the contrary, it should be the catalyst for the authorities to produce a stronger bill."

The current batch of Hong Kong lawmakers had never before shot down a government bill.

But in a rare rift, the city's top three pro-establishment parties condemned this proposal, saying it defied traditional family values.

Same-sex marriage is not legal in China and social stigma remains widespread.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China with its own legislature and a mini-constitution that guarantees a "high degree of autonomy".

However, the city's once vibrant political opposition and civil society have been effectively silenced since Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law in 2020.

Authorities gave the public seven days to write in with their views on Wednesday's bill.

Of the 10,800 submissions received, 80 percent were against it, according to the government.

The findings contrast with a 2023 survey carried out by three universities that found 60 percent of those polled support same-sex marriage.

Advocacy group Hong Kong Marriage Equality said around half the submissions opposing the bill used templates that indicate "strong mobilisation by specific groups".