How Xi pushes for building common home of peace for SCO

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or SCO+. [Xinhua]

The blue glass of the futuristic facade of the Palace of Independence shone in the sunlight when the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders arrived in Astana in July last year for their annual gathering.

In his speech delivered at the group's first-ever "SCO Plus" Meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for building a more beautiful home of the SCO, with building "a common home of peace and tranquility" among the five priorities.

The SCO was born more than two decades ago when the acute security challenges of terrorism, separatism and extremism -- the "three evil forces" -- were posing menacing threats in Central Asia and neighboring areas. Since its founding in 2001, the group has maintained safeguarding regional security as a mainstay of collaboration.

"Security is a prerequisite for national development, and safety is the lifeline to happiness of the people," Xi said in Astana.

For years, the Chinese leader has championed strengthening security cooperation to provide lines of defense for SCO members. At the SCO Dushanbe Summit in 2014, Xi proposed to negotiate and sign the SCO Convention on Countering Extremism. The convention was signed by member states in Astana in 2017.

The Chinese leader has also been a strong advocate of the SCO's fight against drug trafficking, organized crime and cyber-terrorism, resulting in notable successes.

Take drug trafficking. The group organizes anti-drug operations regularly, and has renewed its Anti-Drug Strategy for five years. In its most recent development, SCO members carried out an anti-drug operation dubbed "Web" earlier this month, with China chairing the coordination headquarters. The operation seized nearly 10 tons of narcotic drugs and identified 1,151 crimes related to illicit narco trafficking.

Apart from the SCO, the Chinese leader also seeks to advance common security in the region through other channels of cooperation, stating that a "vision of harmony and peaceful co-existence underpins China's neighborhood diplomacy."

Chinese troops participate in the opening ceremony of the "Peace Mission 2021," a counter-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, at the training range in Orenburg, Russia, Sept. 20, 2021. [Xinhua]

At the 2014 Shanghai Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Xi proposed a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in 2022, he presented the Global Security Initiative, which Beijing views as a public good that advances global security governance.

"In enhancing security in Central Asia within the framework of the SCO, China undoubtedly plays an important and leading role," said Azamat Seitov, a scholar of Uzbekistan's University of World Economy and Diplomacy.

"Chinese initiatives ... contribute to strengthening stability, economic development and reducing security threats in the region," said Seitov.

In today's interconnected world, peace remains fragile amid regional tensions and an uncertain security environment. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, or World War II. In May, Xi visited Moscow, where he attended a Red Square parade.

Xi once pointed out that the painful lesson of war should never be forgotten. In 2015, the year that marked the 70th anniversary of the end of the World Anti-Fascist War, Xi noted that "all SCO member states endured the test of blood and fire of World War II and contributed to the final victory with enormous sacrifice" when addressing the SCO Ufa Summit in Russia. In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Xi and other convening leaders made a resolute call for peaceful development and progress of all nations.

"Only with a peaceful environment at our front door can we develop ourselves with ease and comfort," Xi once commented.