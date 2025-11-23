Daima Mkenya celebrates heritage, unity at African Next Super Model 2025

Zahra Moi's Daima Kenya Africa showcases its fashion line themed "Unity in Every Thread" at the Africa’s Next Top Model Grand Finale on 22nd November. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya’s fashion and modelling landscape is the next frontier in the entertainment industry, seeking to address youth challenges, including the widespread unemployment ravaging the country.

Behind the scenes are youthful creativity, strategic government reforms, and brands committed to redefining national identity.

This was on full display at the African Next Super Model 2025 event yesterday in Nairobi, where emerging models and designers from across the continent showcased their talents.

The event drew sponsorship from brands shaping Kenya’s cultural identity, including Daima Mkenya, a label celebrating Kenyan heritage through fashion.

Founded by Zahra Moi and inspired by the colours of the national flag, Daima Mkenya’s designs honour the artisans who craft them, transforming textiles into symbols of pride and belonging.

In this category, the models showcased the brand’s broader vision of authenticity, cultural expression, and national cohesion.

“This marked his second year attending the event, further cementing his commitment to empowering African talent,” the organisers said.

Collins Okoth of the Kenya Film Commission emphasised that platforms like African Next Super Model are key catalysts for industry growth.

Events that elevate talent, he said, allow Kenya to present its creative excellence to the world while exposing participants to opportunities.

Okoth highlighted that the government is taking a more deliberate approach to strengthening the creative economy.

The sector, he said, is now firmly recognised within the government’s bottom-up economic agenda, particularly through the pillars of the digital superhighway and creative economy.

Among the reforms underway, he noted, are the development of a Creative Economy Bill and a national creative economy policy, both designed to establish a clear framework for growth.

“We are aware that the various sub-sectors of the creative economy are interrelated. Whether it is music—there’s no good film without good music—or fashion—there’s no good film production without fashion and models in our streets,” he said.

He also revealed that the National Treasury is considering a film sector incentive, which will attract international productions and stimulate local participation across creative disciplines—including fashion and modelling, which are integral to film.

Beyond policy, new financing and monetisation tools are taking shape, according to Mr Okoth.

He said the country is collaborating with an American festival organisation to launch an African content wallet, which will support creatives in turning talent into income.

The initiative, set to roll out soon with Kenyan shillings as its initial currency, aims to streamline payments for artists across the continent.

The event culminated with the crowning of Dillah Acelle of Chad as the rising star of African fashion, earning her Sh6.4 million.

She emerged victorious from a pool of 16 contestants from across Africa.

According to the organisers, led by Joan Okorodudu, founder of Isis Models, in her absence, the victory will help Acelle secure exclusive global exposure, along with the opportunity to work with luxury international fashion brands.

The 17-year-old said, “I’m so excited to have won this competition. This is not just a win for me, but for every young girl who aspires to break into the fashion world. I hope my journey inspires them and shows that anything is possible with hard work, confidence, and perseverance.”

Nailantei Kenga of Standard Group, who hosted the event, expressed her delight at four Kenyan participants reaching the finals, while urging more local model talents to register for next year’s edition.