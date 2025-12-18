Ruto's bid to win Raila Odinga's turf still on

President William Ruto crowned as a Luo elder at the Thimlich Ohinga historic site in Migori County, on December 17, 2025. [PCS]
President William Ruto has stepped up his efforts to conquer the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Nyanza backyard, even as a few voices of caution demand elaborate terms of engagement anchored on development for the region.
