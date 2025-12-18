×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto's bid to win Raila Odinga's turf still on

By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno | Dec. 18, 2025

President William Ruto crowned as a Luo elder at the Thimlich Ohinga historic site in Migori County, on December 17, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has stepped up his efforts to conquer the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Nyanza backyard, even as a few voices of caution demand elaborate terms of engagement anchored on development for the region.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Stories Shape Kenya. Support Credible Journalism
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Former PM Raila Odinga Nyanza Region Piny Luo Festival
.

Latest Stories

Development Circles
Development Circles
Cartoons
By Harry
16 mins ago
Gachagua says govt hired goons, dressed them in Women's Guild, Mothers Union attire at Kiambu service
Politics
By Raymond Muthee
59 mins ago
How counties splashed Sh1.5b on travel in three months
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's bid to win Raila Odinga's turf still on
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 1 hr ago
Ruto's bid to win Raila Odinga's turf still on
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Nyambura 1 hr ago
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
How counties splashed Sh1.5b on travel in three months
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
How counties splashed Sh1.5b on travel in three months
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved