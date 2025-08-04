×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

CHAN 2024: How politicians hijacked ticketing, locking out genuine fans

By Francis Ontomwa | Aug. 4, 2025
President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga at Kasarani Stadium to support the national team, Harambee Stars. [Courtesy, PCS]

The much-anticipated  2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finally landed on Kenyan soil, a proud milestone for a nation hosting the 19-country tournament for the very first time.

But instead of rallying the country around football, the tournament risks going down as one of the biggest sporting scandals in Kenya’s history.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

CHAN 2024 Harambee Stars Ticketing Scandal CAF
.

Latest Stories

Police hunt officer who killed girlfriend, another woman at Kitui bar
Police hunt officer who killed girlfriend, another woman at Kitui bar
Eastern
By David Njaaga
22 mins ago
Doctors fight vaccine mistrust as Romania hit by measles outbreak
Health & Science
By AFP
25 mins ago
Leaders join thousands to cheer Harambee Stars in CHAN 2024 opener
Sports
By Mike Kihaki
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

CHAN 2024: How politicians hijacked ticketing, locking out genuine fans
By Francis Ontomwa 2 hrs ago
CHAN 2024: How politicians hijacked ticketing, locking out genuine fans
Two term? William Ruto's plan to split opposition and retain power in 2027
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Two term? William Ruto's plan to split opposition and retain power in 2027
Why so many murders are yet to be resolved
By Nancy Gitonga and Benjamin Imende 2 hrs ago
Why so many murders are yet to be resolved
'I was lured in': Survivor shares story of Indian sex slavery ring
By Daniel Chege 2 hrs ago
'I was lured in': Survivor shares story of Indian sex slavery ring
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved