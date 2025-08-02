CHAN 2024 prize: What a billion shillings could do for ordinary Kenyans

A win for Kenyan national football team Harambee Stars in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) will pocket Sh1 billion in rewards.
This includes the tournament tag money as well as President William Ruto promised of Sh 600 million if they conquer the championship.
